David Rick Wilson

David Rick Wilson, 56, of Bland, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

He was born Oct. 12, 1960, in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Douglas and Vernelle Wilson.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Douglas Lee and Roseanne Wilson.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2017.

