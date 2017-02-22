Daniel W. (Wayne) Gray

Daniel W. (Wayne) Gray, 72, of Dublin, Va., went home to be with his heavenly father Sunday Feb. 19, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grayson D. Gray (Danny) and Estlee Worrell Gray.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Saundra Rogers Gray; children Tammy Gray Hurst of Dublin, Perry W. Gray and wife Vickie of Pulaski, Va., and Stacey C. Gray and wife Teri of Pulaski; grandchildren Casey (Brad) Shaffner, Justin G. Petty, Robbie (Amanda) Gray, Preston (Sarah C.) Gray and Sarah B. Gray; great-granddaughter Abby Gray; a great-grandchild to be here in October; brothers David (Pat) Worrell and Kenneth (Joyce) Gray; and sister Julia Ann Gray.

He was a journeyman electrician and member in the IBEW Union local 637 for more than 50 years. He was very proud to be a Master Mason and member of the Pythagoras Lodge #239 A.F.&A.M., and was an honorary member of the American Legion Post #7. Wayne was an avid hunter and a member of the Pulaski Sportsman’s Club.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery, where a Masonic graveside service will be conducted. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2017.

Comments

comments