Crush wrestlers compete at Blue Demon Bash

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Cougar Crush wrestling team recently traveled to Christiansburg to compete in the 2017 Blue Demon Brawl. With some tough competition between 12 teams the Crush came back home with 3 first place finishes, 5 second place, 3 third place and 2 fourth place endings.

The Cougar Crush, which is made up of Pulaski County students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, joined up with Tribal Takedown, Blacksburg, Tazewell County Wrestling, Team Botetourt Wrestling Club, Glenvar, the Floyd Stampede, Liberty Wrestling, the Va. Elite, The Mat Pack, The Cavalier Punishers and Scott Memorial Middle School for the event.

Caleb Cregger, Blake Ratcliffe and Evan Alger placed first for the Crush. Cregger finished the day with two wins over the same wrestler, Nathaniel Cages of Tazewell, to earn first. His first match was a win by pin fall and the second was by a 9-0 major decision.

Blake Ratcliffe was in a similar situation, winning both matches over Andrew Boyd of Tazewell. The first win was a 6-4 sudden victory decision and the second was a 4-2 sudden victory decision.

Evan Alger finished first with a win over three different wrestlers in three matches. First he defeated Owen Repass of Scott Memorial by pin fall. Next up was a pin of Ethan Roberts of Tazewell. Finally, in a match against teammate Zachary Gallimore he won by pin fall to take the top spot.

Jedidiah Woodyard took second place despite two losses to Jack Jones of Blacksburg. Rachel Woodyard lost her first match to Braden Jones of Team Botetourt, but pinned teammate Ryley Worrell to earn second place. Ryley Worrell won her first match against Jones of Botetourt, but lost in the finals to Levi Wright of Glenvar to earn second place. Karen Hatch pinned Tyler Barbour of the Cavalier Punishers but fell by major decision to Jake Robie of the Va. Elite in the finals to earn second place.

Kai Sherman lost to Nicholas Hamm of the Va. Elite in the opening round but won by pin fall over teammate Skylor Boone to earn second place. Boone lost her first match of the day to Hamm of the Elite also.

Xavier Ramsey pinned Avery Hall of Glenvar but fell to Nathan Widener in his second match. In the consolation round he lost a rematch to Hall in a 2-0 sudden victory. Nicholaus Golden lost to Trey Lawrence of Glenvar in his opening match, but then defeated teammate Connor Gallimore in a 7-2 decision to advance. He defeated John Dillon of Blacksburg in a 4-1 decision but then lost to Hunter Fink of the Mat Pack by pinball to earn third.

Coonor Gallimore lost his first match to Fink but rebounded to defeat John Dillon of Blacksburg in an 8-4 decision. He lost to teammate Golden in a 7-2 decision and then to Lawrence of Glenvar by pinball to earn fourth place. Zachary Gallimore also earned fourth place. He stared with a loss by pin fall to Ethan Roberts of Tazwell and then lost to Owen Repass of Scott Memorial before falling to teammate Alger. Cole Boone earned fourth place but suffered three defeats in the event. First by pin fall to Brysyn Gardner of Liberty, then Reza Massjouni of Va. Elite and finally to Reid Stilner of Tazewell.

The Crush is scheduled to host the Cougar Crusher K-8 Wrestling Tournament at Pulaski County High School Saturday, March 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2017.

Comments

comments