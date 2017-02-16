By MELINDA WILLIAMS
CARROLL COUNTY — A 30-year-old Cana man is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail after a spat with his girlfriend allegedly turned violent.
Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner said authorities received several calls Sunday afternoon reporting that a boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in an argument that “had grown more intense,” and that the male was threatening to kill the female.
As officers were en route, additional callers indicated the male, who had a firearm, pushed the female out of a truck and “was trying to back over her,” the sheriff said.
