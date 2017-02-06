Couple’s decision keeps business operating in Pulaski

Fran and Travis Echols had a tough choice to make when it came to their future in Pulaski, but their decision prevented the town from losing a business staple.

Fran, president and CEO of a company with Pulaski roots dating back to 1993, says the business’ original location became unworkable and they were faced with the inevitability of leaving town or finding another place.

“The choice was to shut Thompson Tire down and walk away from Pulaski, or make an enormous investment down here of time and monies on our part, and make a go of it,” she points out.

Travis, her husband, maintains that plumbing, parking and electrical, along with the lack of ADA compliance, were among the problems confronting them at the original location leased on Main Street. Faced with the very real possibility of saying goodbye to Thompson Tire’s presence in Pulaski, the couple began looking at another option.

In 2014, the couple purchased properties owned by Virginia Church Furniture, located on the east and west ends of Pulaski. They sold the west side property to SHAH Development, and Travis turned the east end lot into storage for his equipment.

Faced with the inevitability of Thompson Tire leaving Pulaski, they made the decision to convert Travis’ storage space into a new home for the business.

The one-time warehouse, store and factory property at 72 First Street NE consisted of two buildings. One was an 11,000-square-foot building with no interior walls. There was no parking lot, no plumbing, no working electrical system. In short, it didn’t look like it could ever be turned into a new home for Thompson Tire.

Fran says associates at the Pulaski store were very concerned when they saw what the Echolses were proposing as the new location.

David Lineberry, the Pulaski store’s assistant manager, says, “From looking at it first, I knew it was going to be tough. I mean, it was just one empty, big open warehouse, but now it’s probably closest to one of the nicest buildings in town.”

“For me it was as much a business as an emotional decision. It wasn’t easy to walk away from a community you had been a part of for so long,” Fran explains.

She came to the Pulaski store in 1996. “Since then, we’ve had two children. We left and went to Radford for about 18 months. Then we returned and bought a home in Pulaski County.”

Turning it into “one of the nicest buildings in town” began last June when Travis, a partner at Extreme Concrete and Construction, took over the renovation from start to finish, from demolition through renovation.

The smaller building was torn down to make way for his new concrete parking lot. Interior walls were installed and barn lights were hung. The ceilings and concrete floors were preserved but enhanced.

“This was a lot of hard work, but Travis was methodical in what he did,” Fran explains.

At the same time he was renovating the First Street location, he was also working on other Extreme Concrete and Construction projects, all while contending with a relocation deadline for Thompson Tire. But he finished on time, and the new store opened Dec. 5.

“It was rough before. It was just a warehouse. It had no bathroom, no plumbing whatsoever. It didn’t even have electrical service,” Travis explains.

He added plumbing, ADA complaint bathrooms and electricity.

The original concrete floors were ground down and covered with an epoxy, making the existing stains into a shiny tribute to the history of the previous factories housed in the building.

Mel Tolbert, who works at Thompson Tire’s Radford location, remembers buying candy at the location when it was Blue Ridge Supply. He then sold his purchase at Calfee Park.

The Echolses have been told the property once housed a grommet factory, and they know it was once used by Virginia Church Furniture.

“These are the original ceilings,” Travis points out. “So, we framed it up so you could see the original beams and original wood decking.”

Fran says that required using a scissor lift on the high ceilings to remove plastic, insulation and staples.

“That is our favorite part of the whole building – the old trusses, the old wood decking,” Travis adds.

He says the move was like going from “a Super 8 to a Hilton.”

Fran maintains, “The conditions at the original facility were not acceptable for us to be in. Our employees and our customers didn’t have the environment they deserved.”

The new facility also enables them to service twice as many vehicles at one time.

“The impact of our business coming here has been significant in the support from the community and clientele. We’ve got old faces, but just as importantly, we’ve got new faces,” Fran adds.

She stresses if they hadn’t converted the warehouse into a facility for Thompson Tire, it would no longer exist in Pulaski.

The couple point out that it doesn’t take an enormous bank account to renovate Pulaski properties.

“When you fix up old or existing structures, it’s just not as expensive. What’s driving a lot of construction costs are storm water regulations and a lot of building code regulations that change rapidly,” Travis explains.

Fran adds, “If we would have torn it down and started from the ground up, from dirt, we would have had to develop a site plan.”

Travis estimates they saved between $80,000 and $100,000 by using the pre-existing structure.

The waiting room and office space inside the Pulaski location includes large photographs that reflect the town’s history through events and people.

Fran emphasizes renovating a piece of the town’s history instead of tearing it down is all about community.

Referring to Pulaski store associates and residents as “family,” she adds, “We just couldn’t walk away. Pulaski is unique. It’s just hard to describe in terms of community support and the people.”

On recent evenings, after the family dined at Al’s on First restaurant, Fran says they walked along First Street. “It was amazing seeing the changes, seeing what’s happening, all of the smiling faces. Pulaski is very unique and special.”

She believes Pulaski’s best days are ahead, saying, “The momentum is here, and we all really can and need to make a difference in downtown Pulaski.”

She points to the First Street changes – the renovation of a downtown building into Jackson Park Inn and Al’s on First, and to what they have done to convert a warehouse into a new home for Thompson Tire.

“It’s time for more [people] to step up to the plate, to invest in more existing properties. It’s affordable and it’s achievable. We need to do this because Pulaski matters.”

