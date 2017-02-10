County sales tax revenue remains steady

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County revenues from local sales tax remained fairly steady between the summer and fall months of 2016, bringing in an average of $270,000 to the county alone between October and November.

The towns of Pulaski and Dublin, respectively, averaged $48,000 and $9,000 for the same period.

The entire 1 percent tax distribution resulted in an average of $332,000 before revenues were shared among the two towns, the county and Radford.

Radford automatically receives $7,000 off the top of the main distribution in a revenue-sharing agreement for Fairlawn that includes businesses on both sides of Route 11 from the Pepper’s Ferry (Route 114) intersection to Memorial Bridge, and the southeast side of Pepper’s Ferry to the Foodette store.

Melinda Worrell, Pulaski County’s treasurer, said sales tax monies were higher than September and October of 2015, but lower than November of last year.

After the $7,000 paid to Radford, the county receives 82.27 percent of the remaining amount. Pulaski receives 14.7 percent, and Dublin receives 3.03 percent.

