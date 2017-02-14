Cougars win, advance to Conference semifinals

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

After playing each other just this past Friday in the Cougar Den, the Cougars won again Monday over the Salem Spartans, 70-54. The win for the Cougars means they will advance to the Conference 24 semifinals and will travel to Vinton Wednesday night.

Pulaski County (14-9) had a very even performance scoring wise as they placed four players in double figures and a fifth player with eight points.

Bryant Grubb came off the bench to lead the Cougars with 17 points. Bryan Roberson knocked down three three’s and finished with 16 points. CC Grubb and Logan Robertson had 13 points each as they combined for four three pointers. Braeden Blevins knocked in two three’s and had eight points.

Salem (4-19) was led by Baylor Mabes with a game high 19 points as he knocked down four three pointers. Shane Simpson contributed 15 in the losing cause.

The Cougars led for most of the game after the first four minutes. They led 16-12 after one quarter and 34-26 at intermission. Leading 55-47 going into the final period they outscored Salem 15-7 to put the game into the win column.

“I thought we moved the ball much better tonight against their defense,” Cougar head coach Andrew Hart said. “We had different guys that stepped up. Four guys in double figures and another just under that is good. It was kind of hard to prepare for this game after just facing them Friday. I thought they change some things. We definitely played better and moved the ball here tonight.”

When asked about facing William Byrd for the third time Coach Hart remarked, ”They say it’s hard to beat someone three times. I look at it as a coin flip. If you call heads and it’s heads, there’s a 50-50 chance the next flip will be tails. We just have to go to Vinton and play hard and see what happens.”

The Cougars put the game away late as they went on a 17-6 run in the final minutes of the third and the remainder of the fourth.

Pulaski County will now travel to William Byrd Wednesday night in the Conference 24 semifinal game. The Cougars have beaten the Terriers both times in the regular season. They defeated them 48-45 in the Cougar Den back on Jan 25 and also 65-57 at Vinton. Both games went down to the last couple minutes and the winner of this game will advance to Regional play next week and the loser’s season is over. The game at William Byrd Wednesday will tip at 7 pm.

Game Stats

PC 16 18 21 15 – 70

SH 12 14 21 7 – 54

PC (14-9) B.Grubb 17, Roberson 16, C. Grubb 13, Robertson 13, Blevins 8, Redd 2, Blankenship 1

SH (4-19) Mabes 19, Donaldson 8, Simpson 15, Austin 5, Tucker 4, Conner 3

3-PT. Goals

PC 9 (Robertson, 3, Roberson 3, Blevins 2, C.Grubb )

SH 6 (Mabes 4, Austin, Conner)

FT’S

PC – 9 of 12

SH – 10 of 22

Fouls: PC- 14, Salem – 13

Fouled Out – None

Technicals – None

Written by: Editor on February 14, 2017.

