Cougars crushed by Patriots on the road, 78-51

By Rodney Young

ROANOKE – The Pulaski County Cougars traveled to Patrick Henry and ran into a buzz saw. They never lead in the game, getting blitzed 78-51.

The Cougars quickly fell behind 18-2 and found themselves down 18-5 after one quarter. The closest they got 33-21 at halftime. They were out hustled and out played all night. Bryan Roberson led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points and CC Grubb has 12.

Patrick Henry (14-6) placed four players into double digits. Chubbs Robinson knocked down four three pointers and had a game high 14 points. Noah Woody had 13, Monte Pannell tossed in 12 and Dom Joyce had 10 points.

The Cougars (12-9) not only lost this game but they also lost a first round bye next week in the conference playoffs. William Byrd won and with the Cougar loss they are now in third place in Conference 24 play. The top two after this week will get a first round bye next week.

“We didn’t match the Patriots intensity tonight,” head coach Andrew Hart of the Cougars said. “We can’t match up with them athletically, and we sure didn’t didn’t play with any urgency tonight. They are a good club and we didn’t play well. They played tough and we sure didn’t.”

The Cougar made 16 field goals while the Patriots made 32 on their senior night. The Cougars were outscored 45-30 in the second half as they had trouble keeping the Patriots out of the lane.

The Pulaski County junior varsity also found themselves in a whirlwind as they fell to 13-8 on the season losing to Patrick Henry 83-50. Dre Grubb knocked 17 points while Jairus Miller had six and Gage Mannon chipped in with five. John Stockstill led Patrick Henry with 21 points.

The Cougars will try to get back on track as they play Salem Spartans on Thursday night at the Cougar Den.

It will be senior night for the Cougars in their last regular season game. The junior varsity tips at 5:30 and the varsity around 7 pm.

