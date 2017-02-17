Cougar wrestlers advance at 4A State meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – Two Cougar wrestlers took to the mat Thursday at the Salem Civic Center as a part of the 2017 VHSL Group 4A State Championship meet.

Juniors Wayne Donaldson and Hagan Smith both won their round one matches Thursday, earning the right to advance to the second level of the competition on Friday.

Donaldson, competing in the 160 pound division and holding a 30-8 record this season, defeated Jacob Walker of Smithfield High School by pin fall in sudden victory. Walker finished the season with a record of 33-12.

Hagain, competing in the 285 pound division and holding a record of 31-9 this season, defeated Dwight Day of Woodrow Wilson High School by an 8-2 decision. Day finished the season with a record of 17-9.

The two Cougars will head back to Salem today under the direction of head coach Dan Butler and assistant coach Johnny Cressell. Be sure to watch our Facebook page, The Southwest Times Sports, for updates as they become available.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2017.

