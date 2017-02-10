Conference 24 mens basketball playoffs info

The Conference 24 Boys Basketball Tournament brackets are now locked into place. Tickets for the Conference 24 playoffs will be $6 each. All-Sports passes are not valid for playoff games.

Round 1

Monday, Feb. 13

7:00 Bassett at Carroll County

7:00 Salem at Pulaski County

Round 2

Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:00 William Fleming vs Bassett/Carroll County winner

7:00 William Byrd vs Pulaski County/Salem winner

Finals

7:00 at top ranked winning school from Wednesday

The top two advance to the Group 4A Regional Tournament the following week. Let’s get out and make some noise for the Cougars Monday in their rematch against the Spartans!!

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2017.

Comments

comments