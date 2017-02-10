The Conference 24 Boys Basketball Tournament brackets are now locked into place. Tickets for the Conference 24 playoffs will be $6 each. All-Sports passes are not valid for playoff games.
Round 1
Monday, Feb. 13
7:00 Bassett at Carroll County
7:00 Salem at Pulaski County
Round 2
Wednesday, Feb. 15
7:00 William Fleming vs Bassett/Carroll County winner
7:00 William Byrd vs Pulaski County/Salem winner
Finals
7:00 at top ranked winning school from Wednesday
The top two advance to the Group 4A Regional Tournament the following week. Let’s get out and make some noise for the Cougars Monday in their rematch against the Spartans!!
