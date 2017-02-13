Cleanup set to demonstrate Pulaski pride

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“We can talk about it, or we can do something about it,” Pulaski resident Terrie Sternberg says.

While walking to a recent Pulaski on Main (POM) board meeting, she noticed leaves and some litter in the doorways of unoccupied Main Street storefronts.

“It just looked very unkempt,” she recalls.

As she arrived at the POM board meeting, she heard others discussing ways to improve the street for an upcoming event at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, which is expected to bring in visitors from different counties.

