Clarice Isabel Black Akers

Our beloved mother, Clarice Isabel Black Akers. 92, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

She was born July 25, 1924, in Wilco, W.Va., in McDowell County. She was the daughter of the late Elbert G. and Kitty Lou Black. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Earl Douglas Akers; her oldest sister, Shirley Underwood; and her brother, Douglas C. “Dee” Black.

Everyone who knew Isabel loved her devoted faith and kindness. She made people laugh, and always had a poem or prayer to share. She loved sports, and would let you know her team was the best. Isabel was a member of the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church for years, then she moved to Pulaski and joined the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she has remained a member for 55 years.

Surviving are her daughters, Pat Akers Collins, and Jean Akers Aust Cox and husband Jim Cox; grandchildren Deborah Hildebrand, Russell W. Collins, Scott D. Aust (fiancé Kathy Oliver); April Salvant (Scott), Ashley Aust Johnson (Keith), Johnathan Cox (Hope Rorrer) and Matthew Cox; great-grandchildren Jennifer Cross (Ian), David (Joey) Hildebrand, Jadon, Jeff, Caroline, David and McKenna Salvant, and Kendra and Kayley Johnson; great-great-granddaughters Sophia Cross and Lillian Quesenberry; her loving brothers and sisters, Elbert G. Black Jr., Sarah “Tip” Quillen, Jewel B. Shufflebarger and Charles “Zack” Black (Sue); 10 loving nieces and nephews; and special heartfelt daughter, Jane Underwood.

The family expresses its thanks to Highland Ridge Nursing Rehab, Dr. Knotresha Stewart and all the wonderful staff and numerous nurses that showed compassion, love and kindness over the past year toward our mother and grandmother.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Pulaski, with Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Viewing is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2017.

