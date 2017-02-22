Clarence Woodrow Coffey Sr.

Clarence Woodrow Coffey Sr., 77, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

He was born May 30, 1939, in Wythe County, Va., the son of the late Hill and Molly Dean Coffey of Gunton Park. He was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angie Meade, as well as eight brothers and two sisters.

Clarence was a well-respected member of the community. He was a well-known country music artist, playing many venues in the area. He was a retired truck driver, and he served 20 years in the National Guard, retiring with the rank of Sergeant E-5.

Surviving are his loving wife, Rose Frazier Coffey of Pulaski; daughter and son-in-law Laura and Jamie Reynolds of Dublin, Va.; children (and spouses) with former wife, Barbara Edwards Coffey (deceased), Barbara and Steve Lawson of Allisonia, Va., Sheena and Garry Dalton of Draper, Va., Junior and Wendy Coffey of Grahams Forge, Va., Harry Ray Lackey of Martinsville, Va., Garrett Thacker of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Bridgette Holston of Marietta, Ga., and Starr and Steve Worrell of Draper; grandchildren James, Joseph and Thomas Reynolds, Adam and Wesley Taylor, Felicity, Chris and Faith Hite, Jordan and Alexis Altizer, Jared and Garrett Lawson, Brooke Dalton, C.C. and Levi Coffey, Ashley Gravely, Missy Brown, Hannah, Amber and Jack Worrell, and Ambria Holston; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Herman Sarver officiating. Visiting will be 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends. Interment will be 3 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

