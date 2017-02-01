Charles Lee Crawford

Charles Lee Crawford, 69, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at his home in Manassas, Va.

He was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Everett and Goldie Marie (Pruitt) Crawford. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18, and was stationed in Germany. He loved vacationing on the coast with his wife and son, and enjoying the beaches. Charles was a welder by trade and an experienced equipment operator, spending his 35-year career at Vulcan materials.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Crawford of Manassas; son Charles Lee (Chuck) Crawford II of Manassas; brother John Howlett (Laverne) of Pulaski; and sisters Debbie Crawford of Ashboro, N.C., Lynn Johnson (Doug) of Roseboro, N.C., Joyce Pendergrast (Ken) of Dublin, Va., Margie Lockhard of Roanoke, Va., Betty Jane Turner (Harold) of Boones Mill, Va., Janet Blankenship (Shelby) of Vinton, Va., and Janie Maxwell of Pulaski.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Pierce Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.

