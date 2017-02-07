Bracket racing no longer at Dragway

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Bracket racing won’t be returning to the Motor Mile Dragway in Fairlawn.

“It is just isn’t financially viable unless we find someone that wants to lease the track,” owner David Hagan explains. “The problem is that we can’t get the sponsorships. Bracket racing is not profitable, and has not been profitable for many years.”

Rumors of the Dragway’s demise spread to social media after Motor Mile announced on Jan. 24 that drag racer Kevin Pollard wouldn’t be renewing his contract in 2017.

