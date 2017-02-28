Boone is state champ, 9 total earn All-State

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – December 5, 2012 was an important date in Pulaski County sports history. It was on that day that track and field standout Sydney Anderson was presented with her State Championship ring for her performance in the high jump.

There will be another big day coming up soon at Pulaski County High School, and with a little luck and continued hard work sophomore Grace Boone could be receiving more than just the one ring she earned this past weekend.

Boone, who was denied a chance at a state championship last year due to what was clearly an incorrect disqualification in a race where another racer bumped her, became the fourth female track and field athlete to bring an individual state championship back to Pulaski County High School. She did so with a time of 1:16.44 in the 500 meter race, almost a second and a half faster than second place.

With the win she is now also the youngest of that group to win a state title. Liz Hager started things off with a championship in the discus in 2002.

In 2005 Leslie Anderson won the 400 and long jump, earning 36 team points and third place overall by herself.

Sydney Anderson entered the picture and brought home gold for the high jump in 2012 and 2013.

Amber Church dominated 2009 and 2010, winning six state championships over the course of those two years.

So how does a young lady go about winning a state title?

“I prayed a ton,” Boone said. “After everything happened last year I decided I could either be bitter about it or I could use it as motivation. It took a lot of work and a lot of prayers, but it was all worth it. When I crossed the finish line I was so happy. I’m still smiling.”

While Boone was the standout athlete of the day, she was not alone at the state meet. Nine total Pulaski County athletes, including Boone, earned All-State recognition over the weekend.

Boone was first in the 500 meter and also third in the 300 meter race (41.89). She topped that off by joining Ashlyn Anderson, Shanece Lewis and Konner Deeds to take eighth in the 4 x 400 meter relay with a time of 4:17. Betsy Nall took eighth with a time of 11:32 in the 3200 meter race.

For the boys the team of RJ Blevins, Shaun King, Ryan Smith and Jake Winesett took sixth in the 4 x 800 meter relay with a new school record time of 8:22.

“We were very happy and proud of all the kids that competed this weekend,” Cougar head coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “There were some things that didn’t go our way on day one and it was tough to deal with, but we will work harder in the spring to get it right. The highlight of day one was our All-State boys 4 x 800 relay. It was nice to get a lot of the girls into a state meet in the 4 x 800 relay as well. Day two was really fun. Betsy Nall completed her third 1600 and 3200 double of the post season with an All-State finish in the 3200. The girls 4 x 400 relay ran a great race to work into All-State accolades. The boys 4 x 400 team ran their tails off and placed as well. Grace made history as our newest in a growing line of girls champions, and she almost won another in the 300 meter. I’m proud of our kids. Our program is heading in the right direction. This group of ours has been amazing to coach all season. We’re ready to rock it this spring!”

“We want to win, and we’re going to keep working hard,” Boone said. “That’s the only way we’re going to be able to get it done. I’m so proud of our team and so happy to be able to represent our school with a win. When everything happened I could have made it a negative thing. Instead, I’ve been blessed.”

