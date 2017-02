Bond denied for man who shot himself in leg

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A convicted felon who accidentally shot himself in the leg during an argument in January will be staying in jail.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge declined to set bail for Perish Rome Gambill, 26, during a Monday bond hearing. The hearing was an appeal of a General District Court judge’s earlier decision to deny bond for the defendant.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2017.

Comments

comments