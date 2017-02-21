Board approves new sub teacher policy

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The Pulaski County School Board has unanimously approved revisions to a new policy that no longer requires a substitute teacher to have a college degree.

The policy change was originally proposed to the school board on Jan. 10 by Dr. Shirley Perry, director of human resources. Last week, she presented the policy again with revisions.

In the January meeting, board member Bill Benson asked that the age requirement be changed from 18 to 21. The policy revision includes that change, as well a provision allowing student teachers to substitute for their supervising teacher.

By making this change, the school system hopes to increase its pool of substitute teachers.

“We thought we’d open it up, and maybe we can attract candidates to come in who have a high school diploma or GED to sub for a teacher, because we don’t have enough substitutes to fill the needs of the schools each and every day,” Perry explained in January.

Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED will earn $65 a day.

Pulaski County Public Schools currently has 90 substitute teachers, all with college degrees or 60 credit hours, the equivalent of an associate degree. These teachers will continue to make $75 per day.

Substitutes with teaching certification can make up to $105 a day, and certified teachers who substitute more than 16 consecutive days earn $150 per day.

According to Perry, the school system’s current paraprofessionals, who start at $57.40 a day, may even want to apply to substitute teach now, depending on their current pay grade.

