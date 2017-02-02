Betty Gene (Betty Bo) Bohannon

Betty Gene (Betty Bo) Bohannon, 77, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Bohannon; parents James and Annie Hauser; brother Andrew Hauser; and sister Regina Mock.

She is survived by a special niece, Terry Hauser; son Lee Young; daughter Kathy Young; granddaughters Betina R. Muhammad and husband Khalil of Blacksburg, Va., and Sheena L. Johnson and husband Jimmy of Christiansburg, Va.; great-grandchildren Journey, Lailah and Izayus; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Randolph United Methodist Church in Pulaski, with Dr. Karen Black officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

