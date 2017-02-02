Beatrice Irene King Robinson

Beatrice Irene King Robinson, 95, of Radford, Va., died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 13, 1921, in Pulaski County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Nellie Collins King and Tobias Toby King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nina King Farmer, and brothers Elmer Roy King, Charles M. King, Seagle King and Ernest King.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

February 2, 2017.

