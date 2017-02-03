Babysitter charged with abusing children

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A $10,000 secured bond has been set for a Pulaski woman accused of abusing three children left in her charge in January.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Alyssa Marie Treadway, 23, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony child abuse, one count of felony abduction and one count of misdemeanor assault. Treadway was initially held without bond, a $10,000 bond has since been set, according to jail records.

Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings said in a prepared statement issued Thursday afternoon that police responded to Meadowview Apartments just before 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in reference to an assault on a child. She says a mother of three children told police she left her children with a babysitter Jan. 19 and when the children were returned to her three days later, each had sustained injuries.

According to Jennings, two of the children, ages 1 and 3, had bruising on their lower extremities, while a 4-year-old had the same types of marks on her entire body. The investigation led police to arrest Treadway.

