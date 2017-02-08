Attorney: Client relationship ‘shattered’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The attorney for a man serving time on two misdemeanor assault and battery convictions will not have to represent his client on an appeal.

Samuel Swindell told a Pulaski County judge Tuesday that his client, Anthony Ray Atkins, wanted him to be removed from the case after the September trial. Now, Swindell says, his relationship with Atkins is “irretrievably shattered.”

“Mr. Atkins doesn’t believe a word I tell him about the law,” Swindell told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch.

