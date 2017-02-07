Anthony ‘Tony’ Wade Newton

Anthony “Tony” Wade Newton, 53, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at his home.

Born Dec. 5, 1963, in Radford, Va., he was preceded in death by his dad, Jesse Newton.

He was an honorary member of the Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the Old Dominion Fire Association.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Jane Johnston Newton of Pulaski; his wife of 25 years, Katherine Lynn Hoosier Newton of Pulaski; daughter Gloria Beth and Joshua Hale of Radford; sister Sandra Denise Newton of Pulaski; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor David Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. Wednesday until service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

