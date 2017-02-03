Angela Maria Parks Carr

Angela Maria Parks Carr, 59, of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born June 9, 1957, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Albert Kress and Mary Chinault Parks.

She is survived by her children, Melissa Sheets of Wytheville, Va., and Daniel and Ashley Sheets of Dublin, Va.; special friend Johnny Taylor; granddaughters Elizabeth Harvey and Aviana Sheets; grandsons Trey Wyatt and Christopher Sheets; sisters Helen Gregory and Wanda Parks; and brothers Roger Parks, Donald Parks Sr., Robert Parks and Dennis Parks.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 Pendleton Street, Radford.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

