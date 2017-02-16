Alleen Edwards Redd

Alleen Edwards Redd, 92, formerly of Draper, Va., died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Pascagoula, Miss.

She was born Jan. 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Roby L. Edwards Sr. and Lillian Howard Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wiley Redd; daughter Jean Redd Reed; sisters Lucille Edwards Hicks and Ruby Edwards Lawson; and brother Roby L. Edwards Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Ann) Powers of Wytheville, Va.; son and daughter-in-law Lowell and Suzzanne Redd of Ocean Springs, Miss.; sister Marie E. Neal of Tannersville, Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and a memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. at Memorial Christian Church, Draper, Va. The family is requesting that no flowers be sent, however, memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments