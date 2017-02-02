Alice Olena Lester McNew

Alice Olena Lester McNew, 82, of Dublin, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Born Sept. 9, 1934, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Edward Lester and Zetta Virginia Walls Lester. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Johnson Jr.; second husband Melvin McNew; infant daughter Ginger Johnson; infant twins Terry and Jerry Johnson; son Steve Edward Johnson; and sister Roxie Trent.

She was retired from Volvo Trucks North America with 20 years of service.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Jordan and Jack Booth of Virginia, Kathryn and Jeffrey Sammons of West Virginia, Nancy and Chris Bishop of North Carolina, Carolyn and Darian Durham of Virginia, and Johnny and Michelle Johnson of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Delores Tanski of Ohio, Winnie Dingess of West Virginia, Wanda Noe of West Virginia and Dimple Hatfield of Kentucky; and brothers Joseph Lester, Clyde Lester and Mack Lester, all of West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

