Airport’s new taxiway now in service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley Regional Airport’s newly extended taxiway is now in service.

Keith Holt, airport manager, said the more than 6,000-foot-long taxiway is in use, with construction completed and lights activated. However, the $4.7 million project is not entirely completed. Come spring, there is additional grading and seeding to do.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

