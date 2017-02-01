AEP continues support of local United Way

American Electric Power’s Pulaski County employees have a long history of supporting the community through donations to Pulaski County United Way.

This year is no different as employees raised more than $8,000 through the local United Way campaign. When combined with funds contributed by AEP corporate headquarters, the total donation exceeds $12,000.

“AEP employees have faithfully given for many years,” says Susan Dalrymple, executive director of Pulaski County United Way. “Their strong, continued support has met the needs of countless people, making a huge difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

