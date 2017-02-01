Widgetized Section

AEP continues support of local United Way

Courtesy photo
Dublin Fire Department member Robbie Cecil, from left, was present as Pulaski County United Way Executive Director Susan Dalrymple accepts American Electric Power’s United Way contribution from AEP representatives Jeff Worrell, John Fitzwater and Jim Casteele.

American Electric Power’s Pulaski County employees have a long history of supporting the community through donations to Pulaski County United Way.

This year is no different as employees raised more than $8,000 through the local United Way campaign. When combined with funds contributed by AEP corporate headquarters, the total donation exceeds $12,000.

“AEP employees have faithfully given for many years,” says Susan Dalrymple, executive director of Pulaski County United Way. “Their strong, continued support has met the needs of countless people, making a huge difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

