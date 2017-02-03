By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The Cougar wrestling team has worked their way through the regular season and are now primed and ready to head into the Conference 24 meet tomorrow at Carroll County High School.

“We’ve made improvements throughout the season and our guys are healthy heading into the meet,” head coach Dan Butler said. “Now is the time for everyone to shine.”

Last weekend a portion of the team traveled to William Byrd High School to compete in the 2017 Big Orange Tournament. After all of the dust settled, Pulaski County finished sixteenth out of 24 teams there with only a handful of wrestlers.

In the 126 pound bracket Dylan Armes lost to Trinity Otey of William Byrd in a 12-5 decision in the consolation round.

In the 138 pound bracket Nick Donaldson placed fourth and earned 17.5 team points. He won a technical fall (26-5) over Hayden Martin of Lord Botetourt and then won another technical fall by the same score over Hunter Kemper of William Byrd. He lost a 45-1 technical fall in his first match of the semifinal round to Tombola Sindihebura of Patrick Henry. He went on to defeat Noah Smith of Jefferson Forest (26-5) before falling to Kemper in a rematch, 28-8.

Wayne Donaldson took third and scored 24 team points in the 160 pound bracket. He started with a 24-5 fall over Calvin Page of Patrick Henry, but then lost 24-2 to Jordan Patterson of Brookville. He went on to defeat Kenny Reynolds of William Fleming by pin fall and then won by disqualification over Paige in a rematch.

Joseph Ainsworth ended his day in the 170 pound bracket with a loss to Skeet Collins of Patrick Henry by pin fall.

In the 195 pound bracket Jackson Chaffin finished with a loss by pin fall to Jovan Wilson of Hidden Valley.

Bradley Reed ended the day with a loss to Joshua Pinkard by pin fall in the 220 pound bracket.

Finally, Hagan Smith took fifth and scored 15 team points. He earned a win by pin fall over Darren Shrewsbury of Northside to open the action, and then a win by pin fall over Shane Mitcham of Blacksburg in the quarterfinals. He dropped his first match in the semifinals to Omega Webb of Patrick Henry, followed by a loss to Joshua rush of Hidden Valley. He finished the day with a win by a 26-6 decision over Alasady Ali of Patrick Henry.

The Conference 24 meet will be tomorrow at Carroll County High School and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2017.

Comments

comments