7 Bridges tribute band returns to Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The personas of Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh are coming to town Friday when the Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges makes its third appearance at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

“We asked 7 Bridges back because so many people asked us to bring them back. They’re just a great tribute to the Eagles, and we’ve exceeded online advance ticket sales already,” says Bob McKinney, president of the Pulaski Theatre’s board of directors.

The 7 Bridges band has been given credit for “a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles.” One reviewer has said “they could be the Eagles.” The group’s website proclaims that they are the “ultimate Eagles experience,” with music that combines incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim.

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2017.

