4-H’ers visit Capitol

RICHMOND – Pulaski County 4-H recently attended the 22nd annual 4-H Day at the state Capitol. Eleven middle and high school 4-H’ers made the trip, accompanied by nine adult leaders, including Chris Lichty, senior 4-H extension agent, and Cynthia Hurst, 4-H program assistant.

The Pulaski County contingent was part of group that also included 4-H’ers, adult leaders and Extension staff from Craig, Giles and Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

The day was spent visiting with Senator Ben Chafin and Delegate Nick Rush, taking a tour of the Capitol and touring the Holocaust Museum. The annual excursion provided 4-H’ers with educational opportunities to learn about Virginia history and government.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments