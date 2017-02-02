2 years added to robber’s sentence

A Dublin man serving 25 years for robbing a Claytor Lake convenience store of less than $100 had two more years tacked onto his sentence Monday.

When Robert Glenn Kennedy, 42, entered into a plea agreement in connection with a November 2015 armed robbery at Kangaroo Express, prosecutors agreed not to pursue probation violation charges on convictions in 2000 of robbery, grand larceny and forgery.

However, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch said Monday that agreement didn’t preclude the court or probation officers from filing probation violation charges against Kennedy.

