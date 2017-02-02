2 PC wrestlers earn titles at Conference meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

HILLSVILLE – Despite being few in numbers, the Pulaski County wrestling team put in a solid days work at the recent Conference 24 Championships at Carroll County High School.

Two Cougars took first place honors, two earned second place, one earned third and two earned four place finishes.

Taking the top honors were senior Nick Donaldson and junior Hagan Smith. Donaldson, competing in the 138 pound bracket, defeated Hunter Kemper of William Byrd by a 15-7 major decision.

Smith, wrestling in the 285 pound bracket, pinned David Bebout of Salem to win his division.

In the 160 pound division junior Wayne Donaldson finished in second place after falling to Dylan Gusler of Bassett in an 8-3 decision. In the 195 pound bracket junior Jackson Chaffin also finished second after being pinned by Erick Chavez of Bassett in the title match.

In the 120 pound bracket sophomore Cade Compton took third place with a win by an 11-2 major decision over Kevin Culligan of Bassett.

In the 126 pound bracket sophomore Dylan Armes finished fourth with an 11-7 decision loss to Logan Lewis of Bassett. Finally, in the 220 pound bracket freshman Bradley Reed finished fourth after a loss by pin fall to Andre Hill of William Fleming.

In the team score William Fleming took first with 177 points. Bassett finished second with 148 points. Carroll County took third with 107.5 points and William Byrd finished fourth with 105 points. Pulaski County finished fifth with 98 points and Salem finished sixth with 88.5 points.

The Group 4A Region Championships are being held this weekend at Amherst County High School. We will have a full report on that meet as soon as they are available.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2017.

