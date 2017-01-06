Yankees announce new manager, coaching staff

Off season remains busy for Pulaski

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

While we are still just over 5 months away from hearing the crack of the bat at Historic Calfee Park in Pulaski, things have already been set in motion to prepare for the 2017 season.

The good news began in September when the Yankees announced that due to the support the fans had provided, ticket prices for general admission would only $5. This comes after the Yankees led the Appalachian League in attendance for both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

After recently being recognized with the prestigious Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America Magazine at the Baseball Winter Meetings in National Harbor, MD. Yankee General Manager Blair Hoke also accepted the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award on behalf of the loyal and dedicated fans during that meeting.

Earlier in October Hoke also received the Appalachian League Woman of Excellence Award for her performance with the Yankees. When the consider the fact that she performed all of her duties in 2016, in award winning fashion, while expecting her and her husbands’ first child then her performance is even more impressive.

Renovations and improvements are also a big part of the off-season, and Historic Calfee Park will be even better this season. Expansions in general admission seating, a new irrigation system and a new bermuda grass outfield that will provide a faster surface for even more exciting baseball are only a few of the things already being worked on.

In November the team announced that Sunday games would be moved from the 4 p.m. start time used last season back to the normal 7 p.m. start time. This will help provide a slightly cooler time frame for the fans to enjoy the games.

In December the official 2017 schedule was released. Things will kick off with a 3 game home series starting June 22 against the Princeton Rays.

Finally, the Pulaski Yankees announced Wednesday that there would be a new leader for the 2017 season. Manager Luis Dorante, who has spent the past four seasons with the Charleston Riverdogs, will take over that duty for the Yankees. Gerardo Casadiego will be the pitching coach, Scott Seabol will take on the duties of hitting coach and Manny Ozoa will be the trainer. Danny Russo will be the strength and conditioning coach and Nick Avanzato will be the video manager.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2017.

Comments

comments