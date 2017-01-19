Winfree Arrington Foltz

Winfree Arrington Foltz, formally of Draper, Va., passed away Dec. 14, 2016 at her residence in Denver, Colo.

She was born Sept. 8, 1953 in Wytheville, Va. and grew up in the town of Draper, Va. She attended Draper Elementary School and was a 1971 graduate of Dublin High School. She attended New River Community College, Miami-Dade Community College and Metropolitan State College of Denver, Colo. Winfree worked in the restaurant and catering business in the Denver area since 1976.

Winfree was preceded in death by her parents, George Clayton Foltz Sr. and Jemima Cassell Patterson Foltz; a sister, Alberta Boyd Foltz; her husband, Sebastian William Bellomo, and a brother-in-law, Woodrow Wilson Tucker.

Surviving are a son, Sebastian Clayton Bellomo and wife Nicole of Lakeland, Colo; granddaughter, Seriniti Bellomo; sister, Mary Jem Tucker of Dublin, Va.; brothers, George “Buddy” Clayton Foltz and wife Carolyn of Draper, Va., Curtis Patterson Foltz and wife Margaret of Waynesboro, Va.; and nephews and nieces, Kent Tucker and wife Andrea of Ceres, Va., Derek Tucker of Winchester, Va., Clay Foltz of Arlington, Va., Brent Foltz and wife Marina of Hollins, Va., Richard Foltz and Andrew Foltz of Waynesboro, Va., Elizabeth Foltz of Greenville, N.C. and Suzanne Foltz of Arlington, Va.

An Open House will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m. at Draper Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in remembrance of Winfree Foltz.

