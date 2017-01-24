William ‘Bill’ Eugene Taylor

William “Bill” Eugene Taylor, 67, of Rockwell, N.C., and formerly of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, N.C.

Mr. Taylor was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Radford, Va., to Bonnie Taylor and the late Stanley Eugene Taylor.

Bill worked as a lab color technician for Hoover Industries, Burlington Industries and Carolina Color Corporation. He was a member of the Sons of Amvets Post 845 in Rockwell and the Shriners Club, and he was a 32nd degree Mason. Bill enjoyed riding horses, bluegrass music, playing his guitar, farming and going to fiddlers’ conventions. He loved to go to the mountains and spend time with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Deidre Allen Taylor of Rockwell; son William Derrick Taylor of Rockwell; stepdaughter Holly Kemmerer Koontz (Billy) of Gold Hill, N.C.; sister Patricia “Gail” Taylor-Moliver (Dr. Donald Moliver) of Rumson, N.J.; granddaughter Lily Sage Taylor; step-grandson Robert Allen Koontz; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home following the visitation. Burial will take place in Dublin, Va., at a later date to be determined.

Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Powles Staton Funeral Home, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is serving the Taylor family.

January 24, 2017

