What’s your vision for Pulaski?

By BROOKE J. WOOD

If you could create a postcard depicting Pulaski, what would be on that postcard?

That’s the question citizens were asked this week during workshops with a firm summoned to help Pulaski develop a brand identity, perhaps the most critical part of the town’s revitalization efforts.

Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, a Greenville, S.C., firm that specializes in branding, first toured the town a year and a half ago. “We looked and saw a lot of your assets, and met with folks, talked about what makes this area special,” Aaron Arnett said Wednesday when he and Ben Muldrow returned this week to conduct seven different community image workshops.

