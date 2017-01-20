Volvo cancels layoffs; 500 jobs saved

Facebook erupted with posts Thursday afternoon from jubilant employees announcing the good news … Volvo has cancelled a pending layoff of 500 workers slated for February.

“We’ve continued to monitor the ongoing reduction in new truck inventory across the industry in the weeks since the original announcement, and we’re encouraged by the trend,” said John Mies, vice president of communications for Volvo Group North America.

“Based on this, we’ve decided not to go forward at this time with the previously announced reduction, so that we can maintain manufacturing flexibility as we continue to monitor the market situation.”

When the layoffs were announced at the end of December, Volvo officials attributed the cuts to a downturn in the truck market. At that time, Mies said 2016’s market was down 20 percent and another 10 percent reduction was expected this year.

The company had planned to eliminate its second shift effective Feb. 13. However, Mies said Thursday two shifts will be maintained “for now.”

In February 2015, 500 workers were laid off and in September 300 workers were cut.

