Virginia artisan works sought for Natural Bridge

Virginia artisans are invited to apply for representation of their work in the new Natural Bridge State Park Artisan Center.

The center will sell handcrafted work that exemplifies Virginia and the region, while supporting the park’s mission.

Acceptable media include ceramic, enamel, glass, metal, leather, wood, natural and organic materials, paper and jewelry. Matted and framed art and photographs also will be considered.

Items must be handmade without the use of kits, commercial molds or manufactured primary components. Agricultural products, including herbs, jams, jellies and other food products may be considered, but vendors must maintain a valid Virginia Health Department Inspection Certificate and have it available at the time of the jury session.

Park officials will meet with artisans Jan. 19-20 at Natural Bridge State Park. For more information or to receive an application, call 540-291-1331, or e-mail naturalbridge@dcr.virginia.gov.

Artisans are asked to limit selections to 10 items and are encouraged to bring promotional materials or brochures that describe and promote the work.

Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, assumed management of Natural Bridge Sept. 24.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2017.

Comments

comments