Violet Mabry Rakes

Our precious mother, Violet Mabry Rakes, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Born April 5, 1924 in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Franklin Tate Mabry and Nellie Wheeling Mabry. Growing up in a family of 12 during the depression, she had many hardships as well as many blessings during her 92 years.

She became a member of Wilson’s Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Snowville, Va. in 1953. She looked forward to being reunited with her loving husband of 62 years, Sidney E. Rakes as well as her beloved son, Randy C. Rakes.

She is survived by one son, Sidney Roger Rakes and wife, Mary of Reva, Va.; three daughters, Evelyn R. Foley of Fairlawn, Va., Carolyn R. Johnston of Dublin, Va. and Mary R. Rakes of Dublin, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kevin Rakes, Donald Rakes, Angie Goad, Douglas Johnston Jr., Lori Church, Matt Rakes and Emily Snapp; 10 beautiful great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond Mabry of Wytheville, Va., and two sisters, Otey Owens of Pulaski, Va. and Lula Lawson of Hillsville, Va.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Golden Hensel Mabry, Ernest Mabry, Franklin Tate Mabry Jr. and Victor Arnold Mabry, and four sisters, Beulah Tolbert, Cecil Tolbert, Allie Dodgion and Faye Phillips.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m., in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Elders Lowell Hopkins and Carlton Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family would like to thank Bower Funeral Home for their friendship and handling of the arrangements. Our special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

