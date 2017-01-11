Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
This is a video taken by Derek Anthony Shanklin of the fire late Tuesday evening at the Pulaski Church of God.
Pulaski church of god
Posted by Derek Anthony Shanklin on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Pulaski church of god
Posted by Derek Anthony Shanklin on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Photos by Pastor Travis Gore, Pulaski Church of God
comments
You must be logged in to post a comment
Login
© 2017, ↑ The Southwest Times
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
You must be logged in to post a comment Login