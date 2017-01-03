Vickie Mae Slusher

Vickie Mae Slusher, age 40, of Pulaski, Va. passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Born Sept. 6, 1976 in Pulaski, Va. she is the daughter of Mildred Rupe Slusher and the late James W. “Jimmy” Slusher. Her grandparents also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving mother, Mildred Rupe Slusher of Pulaski, Va.; brother – Jessie Wayne (Trish) Slusher of Mississippi; sister, Pamela (Lee) Altizer of Pulaski, Va., and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Randall Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

