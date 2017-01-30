Valentine Dinner by Candlelight Feb. 11 for Robinson Tract

By Tom Dindinger

Special to the SWT

Tickets for the annual Robinson Tract Community Valentine Dinner by Candlelight are on sale for the event scheduled for Feb. 11. Tickets are $20 per person, and include a prime rib dinner with dessert and a drink.

Robinson Tract Community member Cecil King says “the event is a fundraiser to help with special projects and to help keep up the Robinson Community Center.”

He added, “The community center is very valuable to the Pulaski County community because we don’t have a rec center. So our community center is a good place to host community events such as birthday parties or wedding receptions.”

The Valentine dinner and an auction held each November are the foundation’s two primary fundraising events. Volunteer roadside cleanups, and donating fresh fruit and food baskets are just a few other contributions they make to the community.

Soon after the Valentine dinner, the Robinson Tract Community Center will host an indoor yard sale on March 17-18. Call 239-4720 or 980-3989. Members will also sponsor a communitywide yard sale May 5-6.

Robinson Tract Community Center members welcome anyone to get involved in projects and events to assist in finding even more ways to continue improving the community and county.

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2017.

Comments

comments