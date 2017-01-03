Utt: Safety is goal of Rte. 99 traffic study

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Worries by some about changes to the section of Route 99/ Main Street between Duncan Avenue and Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski may be much ado about nothing.

“This is a safety study. It’s a safety study to see what can be done to make it safer. If a road diet isn’t an option, what is?” Town Manager Shawn Utt explains.

A road diet on that stretch of 99 could possibly mean reducing the number of lanes from four to two with turn and bike lanes. However, that’s not the purpose of the traffic study, he points out.

