Utility deposit options to be discussed

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council will discuss options to requiring utility deposits during tonight’s monthly work session.

This issue was discussed in the regular council meeting two weeks ago, with Town Manager Shawn Utt suggesting ways to avoid the deposits that are sometimes just too high for renters. He thought council might want to consider accepting letters of good credit with previous service providers, although he said town staff would have to determine exactly what such a letter would look like.

In the agenda packet for this week’s meeting, Utt suggests that the definition of a good payment history would be no cut-offs in the previous 12 months.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2017.

