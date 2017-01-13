Triskadekaphobia: Superstitions, fear abound on Friday the 13th

Black cats, ladders, broken mirrors and spilled salt – those are some of the things many typically avoid on Friday the 13th, which is today.

There’s quite a bit of which to be wary on the unluckiest day of the year, and even around the New River Valley, people live by their superstitions on a day-to-day basis. While walking around – rather than under – ladders, being cautious not to break mirrors and refraining from opening umbrellas indoors are generally second nature for most people, there are others who take their superstitions to more extreme levels.

For those who believe in even the most minor superstitions, black cats are notorious harbingers of bad luck. While the general folklore concerns misfortune after a black cat crosses your path, some people decide to avoid the dark-furred felines entirely.

According to Candice Simmons, executive director for the Pulaski County Humane Society, this has resulted in black cats at the shelter to be generally shunned by potential pet owners looking to adopt.

“Some people have that superstition with black cats, and they may not even admit it, but black cats do not get adopted as often in the end,” Simmons says. “It’s definitely a common thing everywhere, I think.”

That same superstition extends to tuxedo cats (black and white-furred) as well, and has even applied to black dogs in some cases. She says that in the past, the humane society has worked with animal rescues that follow specific guidelines for their animals, one of which governs that they do not take in black or tuxedo cats.

Due to the stigma surrounding black cats, Simmons says that the humane society is extra wary of people who look to adopt black cats throughout October, particularly near Halloween. She says in some cases, people will adopt black cats only to kill them out of superstitious fear.

In general, she says the superstition surrounding black cats that causes people to avoid adopting them is an unconscious influence of which people are generally unaware. As a result of that superstition, the shelter ends up having more black cats at one time as they have a hard time getting adopted.

“I think a lot of people would deny that, but we have an influx of black cats and dogs at the shelter,” Simmons says. “It’s almost like racism with animals.”

As an owner of both black and tuxedo cats, Simmons says she doesn’t share the superstitions of some potential pet owners, although she has crossed her windshield when a black cat has crossed her path while driving a time or two.

While black cats are the general scapegoats for superstition, others exist that have influenced larger decisions over the years. Triskadekaphobia – the fear of the number 13 – has influenced developers to avoid labeling the 13th floor of skyscrapers – traditionally high-rise hotels – to prevent any sort of perceived disaster that could jeopardize the rest of the structure.

Buildings towering high with 13 floors are a rare sight in the New River Valley, although one in particular stands above the rest: Muse Hall on Radford University’s campus. The residence hall was constructed in 1970, and soars exactly 13 floors above the ground.

Despite the traditional myth concerning high rises, Muse Hall seems to be an exception to the superstition, according to the university’s director of housing operations Jeff Orzolek. He says in the time he’s worked at Radford University since 2006, there have been no reported concerns from students assigned to live in dorms on Muse’s top floor.

“I think people have gotten so used to not seeing a 13th floor in high-rise hotels and that kind of thing, I don’t even know that they think of it anymore,” Orzolek says.

Orzolek says, to his knowledge, the 13th floor of Muse has always been labeled as it is, unlike similar buildings, which skip directly to the 14th floor.

While some superstitions remain active through the ages, others fade as the belief becomes nil. If one thing remains certain, however, Friday the 13th still traditionally stands as the unluckiest day of the year in many people’s minds.

Today is the first Friday the 13th in 2017. The next is in October. Tread lightly.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2017.

