Tribute artist plans to play Billy Joel’s greatest hits

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“I’ve always gravitated toward music that incorporated orchestral pieces into it, which is probably why I fell in love with Billy Joel and Elton John when I was a kid,” explains tribute artist Mike Santoro.

Santoro performs and plays piano as Billy Joel for The Stranger, a six-piece tribute band scheduled to play Saturday at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

“I’m excited about coming to Pulaski,” he says. “I like to go to new towns and meet new people. First and foremost, we’re fans of Joel’s music. We know we’re not Billy Joel or the Billy Joel band, but we like to celebrate the music.”

Like Joel, Santoro was born and raised in Levittown, N.Y.

He started listening to Joel’s music via his sister’s vinyl records when he was 8 year old. “Stranger was the first one that I discovered. I liked it right away,” he says.

He began playing drums when he was 13. Eventually, he says, he “started tinkering with guitars and piano.” He played with cover bands in high school, but after graduation didn’t play anymore until he was in his late 20s. At that time, he fronted a couple of cover bands in New York, playing the club circuit.

Santoro, who closely resembles Joel, formed the tribute band in 2009. One reviewer wrote, “His voice is a dead ringer for Joel’s in his prime.”

Billy Joel’s career spanned five decades and includes such top 10 hits as “Uptown Girl,” “An Innocent Man,” “Tell Her About it,” “River of Dreams,” “The Ballad of Billy the Kid” and “You May Be Right.”

Santoro says the band will definitely perform his hits when they’re in Pulaski. “We’ll be doing ‘Uptown Girl,’ ‘We Didn’t Stop the Fire,’ all of the popular ones. A lot of hardcore Billy Joel fans want songs that aren’t radio hits but are still good songs.”

The Stranger performs Joel’s radio hits and his classic B-sides. The Charlotte, N.C.-based band, which is named after Joel’s fifth album, also performs songs from Elton John and Paul McCartney during some concerts.

“Once in a while, we will throw in an Elton John as a surprise at a Billy Joel concert,” he says. “I may throw in an Elton John here and there, as a surprise, but I read the audience first.”

Santoro says their most requested song is “Alexa.”

Of course, he begins the concert seated at the piano, but as the up-tempo songs begin, he leaves the piano.

He met Joel two years ago, backstage after a concert in Raleigh, N.C.

The group’s numerous venues have included the House of Blues from Orlando, Fla., to Houston, and Caesar’s Place in Las Vegas. They performed 30 gigs last year, but Santoro expects to get 50 this year.

They will perform at the Pulaski Theatre from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $20. Tickets at the door are $25. Tickets are available at pulaskitheatre.com. They may also be picked up in Pulaski at Martin’s Pharmacy, The Southwest Times and Pulaski on Main, and in Dublin at the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center.

Written by: Editor on January 26, 2017.

