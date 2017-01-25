Trial set in impersonation, battery case

An April trial date was set Tuesday for a Pulaski man accused of sexually battering a 19-year-old female and impersonating a police officer.

Robert Shannon Carr, 74, will be tried on the misdemeanor charges at 2 p.m. April 11 in Pulaski County General District Court. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine on each count.

The case had been on hold since July, when a mental health evaluation to determine Carr’s competency for standing trial. In November, the case was continued to allow Carr to receive treatment to restore him to competency.

