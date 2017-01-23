Town considers murals for municipal walls

Pulaski may soon be decorating the town’s interior municipal walls in a tribute to local history that would be paid for through local sponsorships.

“It’s simply a start on the mural project that I hope extends on out into the street,” Mayor Nick Glenn told Pulaski’s town council during last week’s work session. Pulaski has hashed out adding murals to the townscape for several years now, and wall paintings are included in the Peak Creek Corridor Study and Downtown Master Plan.

Glenn said he recently asked muralist Andrew Williams to review the wall spaces in the municipal building. Last year, the local artist completed a panoramic mural on the wall in front of the Draper Mercantile, and a two-part mural depicting a train passing from the front to the back wall of the Glenn Insurance building in Pulaski. Both murals echo local history. Williams is set to complete a mural at the Edith Bolling Wilson museum in Wytheville this month.

