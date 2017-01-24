Town considers eliminating utility deposits

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Forty-one percent of Pulaski’s water and sewer customers are renters who are required to pay a deposit to get service, but town council is looking into potentially eliminating that fee for future customers who qualify.

The deposit on utility accounts was set up seven to nine years ago when “house jumpers” were moving out without paying their last bill, Town Manager Shawn Utt told town council during a recent work session.

Utt explained that the $140 deposit was an average of two months of service, which covered the amount of time it took for the service to be interrupted for non-payment. He explained that homeowners aren’t charged a deposit because they are easier to locate if they don’t pay their bill.

